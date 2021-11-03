Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Xylem updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.38. 18,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.26. Xylem has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

