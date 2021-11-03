YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti Sells 3,000 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kirk A. Zambetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00.

Shares of YETI opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in YETI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in YETI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in YETI by 17.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.26.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

