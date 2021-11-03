Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Up 24.7% in October

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 189,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.15.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,360.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.