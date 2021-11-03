Yoav Galin Sells 7,700 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SEDG opened at $355.16 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 140.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.26.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

