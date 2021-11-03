Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Bank during the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter worth $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. First Bank has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $15.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

