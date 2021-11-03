Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post sales of $41.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.72. 273,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.40. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 359.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total value of $1,650,044.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.