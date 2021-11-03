Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post sales of $41.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.72. 273,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.40. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 359.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total value of $1,650,044.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.