Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). Lyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 35,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $94.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.45. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.50.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

