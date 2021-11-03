Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.57). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 219%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 589.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,606,000.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 6,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,193. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

