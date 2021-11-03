Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 226,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,841. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.