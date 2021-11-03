Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.90. UMB Financial reported earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $100.04 on Friday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $672,434. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 95.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 610,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

