Zacks: Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.63. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 564,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.