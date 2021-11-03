Zacks: Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $145.67 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $133.79 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

