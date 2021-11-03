Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. 8X8 posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EGHT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,202 shares of company stock worth $824,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,224. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

