Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report sales of $34.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.97 million to $35.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $135.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.45 million to $138.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $156.35 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $164.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.37. 934,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $657.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.