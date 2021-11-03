Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

Several research firms have recently commented on ETTX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $141.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.60.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.