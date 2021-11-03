Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report $22.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $29.22 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $88.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $100.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $99.12 million, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $129.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

NYSE HASI opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $72.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

