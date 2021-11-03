Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of HUN opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.