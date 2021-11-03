Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report sales of $440.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.00 million and the highest is $452.40 million. MarineMax posted sales of $411.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

