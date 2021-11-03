Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce $886.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $576.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.59. 1,029,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

