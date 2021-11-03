Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.16 Million

Analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post $25.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.09 million and the highest is $25.22 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $28.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $103.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.72 million to $104.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $106.00 million, with estimates ranging from $104.64 million to $107.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 223,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFST stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,355. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $434.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

