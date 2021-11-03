Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. The Southern also reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Southern.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 34,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 339,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in The Southern by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 148,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. The Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

