Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVgo.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVGO opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.