Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

