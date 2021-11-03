Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $461.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,800 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $94,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.