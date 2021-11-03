Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.79). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($14.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($15.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.21) to ($12.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,290,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 164,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $9.10 on Friday, reaching $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.14.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

