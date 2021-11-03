Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.45 Million

Analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce $247.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $203.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $915.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

