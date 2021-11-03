Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Hold

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

