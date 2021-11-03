Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) to Sell

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,893. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.06. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in USA Truck by 131.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

