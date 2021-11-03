Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Strong Sell

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WSR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 1,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

