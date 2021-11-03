Zacks Investment Research Lowers AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXTI. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.55.

AXTI opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 2.26. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AXT by 46,636.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

