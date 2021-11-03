Zacks Investment Research Lowers Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to Hold

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Derwent London has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of DWVYF opened at $51.62 on Monday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

