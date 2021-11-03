Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Hold

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States."

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

FSLY traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,723. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $122.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,271. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 41.5% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,126,000 after buying an additional 125,354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 19.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth $1,135,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

