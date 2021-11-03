Zacks Investment Research Lowers i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Strong Sell

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. Research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

