Zacks Investment Research Lowers Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to Hold

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

SELB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

