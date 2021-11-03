Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AerCap (NYSE:AER) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.71.

NYSE:AER opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AerCap has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 5,632.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,470 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,667,151,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,276 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $86,499,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,190,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

