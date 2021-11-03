Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to “Hold”

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Get Cryoport alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 564,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.