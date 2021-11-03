Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Zanite Acquisition worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTE remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,602. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

