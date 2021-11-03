Zap Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.19 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Zap has a total market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $303,239.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00219742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00097771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.