Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $578.49. The stock had a trading volume of 399,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,399. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $317.15 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.17.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

