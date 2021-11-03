Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Up 33.5% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $633,879.67 and $138,916.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00080354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00099954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,417.49 or 1.00057612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,497.17 or 0.07209132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022024 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.