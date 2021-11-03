Zeusshield Market Capitalization Tops $303,215.74 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $303,215.74 and approximately $44,608.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00050717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00221592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00097612 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

