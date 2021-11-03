Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,146 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $29,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,958. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.