Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 34.0% in October

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.