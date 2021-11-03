Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.89

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 29401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

ZURVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.