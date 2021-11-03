Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) CFO Mark W. Peterson Sells 123,709 Shares of Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $4,458,472.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ZWS opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

