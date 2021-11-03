Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley Sells 41,347 Shares of Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 41,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,490,145.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.