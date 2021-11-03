Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) VP Chirag Dua Sells 15,112 Shares

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $544,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.