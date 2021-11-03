Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZYNE. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 241,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 208,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

