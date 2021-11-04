-$0.04 EPS Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.47 during trading on Wednesday. 513,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,584. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 444,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $307,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

