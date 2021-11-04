$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 118,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

